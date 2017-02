Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Thinking a cold beer sounds good during this warm February weather? St. Louis Science Center has just the beverage for you as they explain the science behind your favorite brew on Saturday, February 11th from 7:00-11:00 P.M. Learn the chemistry and science behind the entire beer brewing and bottling process. Over 80 beer tastings will be featured, along with science demonstrations, live music, and much more.

Tickets are $45 for Members, $55 for non-Members, and $60 at the door on the day of the event. You may purchase tickets online or at any Science Center kiosk.

For more information, visit the official website: http://www.slsc.org/science-on-tap