2 Killed in fatal accident on Big Bend, near Highway 141

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) - A traffic accident kills 2 people and shut down a major West County road for hours. The crash happened at Big Bend and Boly, just west of Highway 141 around 3 pm Sunday afternoon.

St. Louis County Police say the accident involved a 4-door sedan and a motorcycle. Police believe the sedan was traveling west on Big Bend and was attempting to make a left turn onto Boly when a motorcycle struck the passenger side of sedan.

The motorcyclist, an adult male died at the scene.

Both passengers in the sedan were transported to the hospital, were an adult female passenger died from her injuries.

The male adult driver was treated with minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the accident reconstruction.