Take your Valentine on a tour of Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–This Valentine’s Day, think outside just the box of chocolates. Dan Able, Jr. of Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate Company, tells you how to wow your Valentine–show them exactly how the chocolaty treats are made, before they devour them.

Go on a cool tour with your sweetheart and bring home the fresh sweets, too. The Chocolate dipped strawberries are a favorite among the company’s customers around this time of year especially, and you can take someone to one of the locations and go down on the production floor to hear, see and smell the treats while watching how they are made.

With several locations, some even being open six days a week, you can show your loved one just how much you care, in an interesting as well as a tasty way this year.

For more information, visit chocolatechcolate.com