ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- While we may still be very well in the winter season, warm months aren't far away and neither is swimsuit season.

Fitness expert Arthur Shivers joins FOX 2 to kick off his Summer Bodies Series. Shivers shares numerous exercises to tone and strengthen your legs before summer arrives. And the best part? You can do them from home!

For more information on training with Arthur Shivers, visit www.generation3fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.