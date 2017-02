Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson says get ready to hear two names very often at the Grammy Awards : Beyonce and Adele. Beyoncé does have more nominations, nine in fact. Adele is up for five. Who will walk away with the most Grammys? Who will snag the top prize of album of the year?

We also discuss two St. Louis connections. Keyon Harrold is a jazz trumpeter from Ferguson, MO, who has played with Beyoncé, Common, and others, and who was the trumpet player behind Don Cheadle in the Miles Davis biopic, Miles Ahead. Anderson.Paak is a nominee for Best New Artist, and his manager, Adrian Miller, is from St. Louis.

The Grammys air Sunday, February 12, on CBS. For full Grammys coverage, check out Kevin's "Blender" blog at stltoday.com.