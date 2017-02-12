× Body of missing Missouri KKK leader found near Big River

LEADWOOD, Mo. – The body of a a Missouri man who identifies himself as the “imperial wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan has been found. Police call the circumstances surrounding his disappearance suspicious. One person has been taken into custody in relation to this case.

The Park Hills Daily Journal reports that 51-year-old Frank Ancona of Leadwood has been missing since Wednesday. His car was found Friday evening in a remote area of Washington County in eastern Missouri.

Washington County Sherriff Zach Jacobsen posts to Facebook:

“On Friday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office learned of the disappearance of Frank Ancona who was missing from Leadwood Missouri. During this time, we were also informed Mr. Ancona’s vehicle had been located by a United States Federal Forest Service employee on Federal Forest Service Property. Deputies responded and secured the area. On Saturday, I requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol due to the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Mr. Ancona. During the investigation, one subject was arrested on an unrelated warrant and two search warrants were executed in Washington County. Subsequently, a body was discovered on the bank of the Big River near Belgrade Missouri, in southern Washington County. The body was transported by the Washington County Corner’s Office for an autopsy. The body was identified as Mr. Ancona, and his family has been notified. A cause of death has not been released and any inquires should be addressed to the Saint Francois County Sheriff’s Office. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sympathy to Mr. Ancona’s family and friends. I would like to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Franklin County Sheriff”s Office and the Saint Francois County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and professionalism during this tragic and senseless act of violence. I would also like to thank my staff for the professionalism and dedication they show day in and day out for our great community, and to the citizens of Missouri.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says Ancona has been quoted in past Post-Dispatch stories about his role in the KKK, and a website for the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan features a photo of him in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.

