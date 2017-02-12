× Bradley University to build $86M business, engineering site

PEORIA, IL (AP) – Bradley University in central Illinois is moving forward with plans to build a new, $86 million business and engineering complex.

The Peoria Journal-Star reports faculty and staff will begin moving out of an existing building after spring graduation to make way for the new complex. It will be built on the current site of Baker Hall, which will be demolished.

The 270,000-square-foot building is intended to attract more students, businesses and local community members to campus. It’s also part of efforts to jump-start collaboration between the engineering and business departments.

The board of trustees gave the go-ahead to proceed with the plans after the Peoria university raised almost half of the total cost.

The building is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

