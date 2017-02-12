× Fatal car accident in Jennings remains under investigation

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A fatal car accident involving three vehicles took place on Saturday around 3:00 P.M.

St. Louis County Police Officers of the City Of Jennings responded to the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road, the scene of the accident. The investigation revealed that a Hyundai sedan was speeding westbound on Lucas and Hunt Road and ran through a red light, striking two other vehicles.

The passenger of the striking vehicle, an adult male, was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained from the car accident. Investigators also found that he suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body. The driver of the speeding vehicle, also an adult male, remains in critical condition.

The incident is being further investigated by the St. Louis County Police department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Unit.