Hancock & Kelley: President Trump’s executive order, how America votes, & proposed IL holiday

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 A.M.

This week Hancock and Kelley are discussing President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration, the breakdown of how America votes during presidential elections, and a proposed Illinois holiday that would honor Barack Obama.

