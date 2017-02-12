This week Hancock and Kelley are discussing President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration, the breakdown of how America votes during presidential elections, and a proposed Illinois holiday that would honor Barack Obama.
Hancock & Kelley: President Trump’s executive order, how America votes, & proposed IL holiday
-
Hancock & Kelley: President Trump’s 1st week, MLS soccer stadium, & Right to Work
-
Hancock & Kelley: President-Elect Trump’s Cabinet picks & future St. Louis City projects
-
Hancock & Kelley: Russian Hacking, Scottrade Center updates, & Greitens inauguration
-
Hancock & Kelley: Trump’s first 100 days in office, Downtown STL growth, & Mayor’s Race
-
Hancock & Kelley: Trump on Air Force One & Greitens on St. Louis violence
-
-
Illinois attorney general warns of immigration service fraud
-
Justice Dept. will not defend executive order on travel restrictions
-
The Latest: More Republicans concerned over Trump travel ban
-
Former President Obama weighs in on President Trump’s travel ban
-
Hancock & Kelley – Fallout from Trump’s Carrier deal
-
-
Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting
-
Lawmakers consider expanding Illinois immigrant protections
-
Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Jeff Sessions nomination