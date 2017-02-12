× Illinois teachers learn to help students affected by trauma

DECATUR, IL (AP) – Six schools in central Illinois are participating in a pilot project to train teachers, administrators and other adults to help students who are affected by trauma.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports the program began through a Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration grant to train school district personnel and community members. They learn to approach their work with awareness of trauma, which can affect children’s brain development and their emotional and physical health.

The agency’s statistics show that in the past year, 60 percent of youth nationally have been exposed to violence, including assault with a weapon, sexual victimization, child maltreatment and dating violence.

Schools participating in the program include Franklin and Muffley Schools, Phoenix Academy, Argenta-Oreana, Sangamon Valley and Deland-Weldon schools.

