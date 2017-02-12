FOX 2's Kelley Hoskins joins us live from St. Louis County Police headquarters with the latest.
Investigation continues after weekend shooting in Aldi’s parking lot
-
One person killed in Jennings Aldi’s parking lot shooting
-
South County man shot in carjacking
-
Police identify suspect who shot St. Louis officer
-
Teen who shot St. Louis officer now a suspect in at least 6 more crimes
-
Persons of interest wanted in Denny’s robbery, shooting in Fenton
-
-
St. Louis Police respond to numerous homicides over past 24 hours
-
Cell store clerk shot in south city shopping center
-
San Antonio police continue search for man who killed officer
-
A shopping nightmare before Christmas
-
Two die in suspected murder-suicide in north St. Louis County home
-
-
Police: Body dumped in Overland from shooting in St. Charles County
-
Shots fired at police, suspects chased into west county
-
St. Louis County Police investigating carjacking in Affton