Clock is ticking on ordering flowers for your sweetheart

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Florist Scott Hepper of Walter Knoll Florist urges customers to place Valentine’s Day orders for significant others now if you haven’t already. It’s not too late, but it will be if you wait much longer. Valentine’s Day keeps floral shops working around the clock to get orders out on time.

With Walter Knoll Florists, you can have a professional put together a beautiful arrangement for that special someone in your life. Your order can either be picked up or delivered.

WKF has locations in Hampton, Ballwin, and O’Fallon, just to name a few. For your convenience, orders can also be placed online at wkf.com.