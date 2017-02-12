Mike Martz Remembers his Rams Coaching Days

Posted 10:28 pm, February 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:30PM, February 12, 2017

Former Rams head coach Mike Martz sat down recently with Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne in Martz's home town of San Diego, CA. They talked many topics, including Martz's memories of coaching the St. Louis Rams in the late 1990's and early 2000's, then know as "the greatest show on turf".

 