Strange Donuts in Maplewood to host a romantic event this Valentine’s Day for a great cause

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–This ValentIne’s Day, Strange Donuts wants you to treat your sweetheart, for a sweet cause. At their Maplewood location, on February 14th, from 2-10pm, you can enjoy a 3-course dinner for two, complete with live music, and a commemorative picture with you and your Valentine.

This evening will cost $30 and all of the proceeds will go to Strange Donuts’ non-for profit, Strange Cares.

Ryan Corrigan, President of Strange Cares, says the event will be a benefit to a tremendous cause–to support the next generation of leaders of the world. Kids in the community will be given scholarships and presented with other opportunities to support their aspirations for higher education so that they can reach their goals

Special openings will be available from 2-5pm, since all reservations have been filled. Before you arrive, Jason Bockman of Strange Donuts says to give their Maplewood location a call and they will accommodate you and one other guest for a romantic evening.

For more information, go to strangedonuts.com