5 injured in nightclub shooting in southeast Missouri

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) – Five people remain hospitalized after a weekend shooting at a nightclub in the southeast Missouri town of Caruthersville.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that the shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at Club Envy. Police are searching for a suspect but no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not released information about the severity of the wounds, or disclosed a motive for the shooting, saying only that it occurred during an altercation. The patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Caruthersville police and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

Information from: Standard Democrat, http://www.standard-democrat.com