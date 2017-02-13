Blues Report – Monday, February 13, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blues returned home on Monday, February 13, 2017 for a couple days of practice before completing their current five game road trip. The trip has seen the Blues win the first four games and turned their season around. New Blues head coach Mike Yeo was asked about today being the one year anniversary of his firing as the head coach of the Minnesota Wild. Yeo simply stated, "I wouldn't have this job with the Blues, had I not been fired by Minnesota last year".

Blues players were also asked about the success the team has had since Yeo took over as the head coach. The Note are 5-1 under Mike Yeo's leadership.