Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for TUESDAY…February 14, 2017

Happy Valentines Day everyone…and the pattern keeps going strong..partly sunny and pleasant today…upper 50’s. There are two systems I’m watching…a storm system rolling over Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley…look for a severe weather outbreak in that part of the country today…that system stays south…and then a cold front dropping in from the north…arriving Tuesday evening…a dry front…no moisture to work with…the coolest day Wednesday…in the 40’s…still easy to take this time of year…then we start another warm up Thursday and running thru the upcoming weekend. A split flow in control…active northern and southern stream…we get left high and dry…as we continue to run in a mini winter drought. Remember the old saying I have talked about for years…drought keeps drought going…No big storms this week…no big cold this week…amazing! Still have interest in the weather next week…with a developing storm…but the link of moisture and cold still looks tough.