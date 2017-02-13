Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sick kids, co-workers, friends, and family; does it seem like everyone around you is getting sick? It turns out we may be experiencing a flu epidemic in our area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports widespread levels of the flu in Missouri and Illinois, with new flu cases on the rise.

Dr. Matt Bruckel with Total Access Urgent Care visits Fox 2 News in the Morning to discuss how this could be the worst flu season in eight years.

The latest reports show nearly 4,200 new influenza cases last week throughout all of Missouri, with 383 new cases in St. Louis County, 340 in St. Louis City, and 203 in St. Charles County.