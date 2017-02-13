× Metallica coming to Busch Stadium in June

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Metallica is coming to St. Louis this June to perform at Busch Stadium as part of its 25-city “WorldWired Tour.”

This will be the band’s first concert in St. Louis since 2008.

The concert is slated for Sunday, June 4. Volbeat is scheduled to open.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at Cardinals.com/Metallica, with prices starting at $55.50. Citi credit card members can purchase tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, February 14 at 11 a.m. Cardinals season ticket holders can purchase tickets through a special pre-sale event on Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m.

People who buy tickets at an official outlet will receive a copy of the band’s latest album, “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” as either a CD or a digital download.

Formed in 1981, Metallica has sold 110 million albums worldwide, achieved multi-platinum status on several albums, including 1991’s “Metallica” (commonly referred to as “The Black Album”), with sales of nearly 17 million copies in the United States, making it the best-selling album in the history of Soundscan.

Metallica has received nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, and multiple MTV Video Music Awards. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009.

In December 2013, Metallica made history when they performed a rare concert in Antarctica, becoming the first act to ever play all seven continents all within a year, and earning themselves a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.