Mother, boyfriend charged in death of one-year-old

SIKESTON, MO (KTVI) – The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Sikeston couple Monday for abuse that resulted in the death of a one-year-old.

According to Sgt. J. Broom, a spokesman for the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the 600 block of S. New Madrid on February 12 for a toddler in need of aid. Upon their arrival, officers found the child unresponsive and not breathing. First responders arrived and rushed the child to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Medical staff discovered injuries and bruising consistent with child abuse on the toddler’s body. They also found a foreign substance in the child’s mouth. Authorities did not disclose the identity of that foreign substance.

Broom said investigators interviewed and later arrested 23-year-old Kayla Williamson and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Louis Hollis.

Both Williamson and Hollis were charged with felony child abuse, felony endangering the welfare of a child, and felony murder. Williams remains jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond. Hollis’ bond was set at $100,000 cash-only.

Broom said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.