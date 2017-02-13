Nonprofit is changing lives in the Normandy School District

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) - Beyond Housing is making major strides changing lives and communities. The local nonprofit is repairing homes within the 24 municipalities served by the Normandy Schools Collaborative through its Homeowners Repair Program. Residents are eligible to get everything from electrical to plumbing work done free of charge, but they must fill out an application and meet certain requirements to participate in the program. For example, homeowners must have a specific income, must have homeowners insurance and must have their real estate taxes paid. For more information contact Beyond Housing. The number to call is (314) 376-5836
