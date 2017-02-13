Officer shot during police pursuit in North St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A St. Louis police officer has been shot while attempting to arrest a suspect after a police pursuit. The pursuit ended at North 14th Street and North Florissant Avenues in North St. Louis just before 5:30 pm.

The injured officer was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fox 2 has learned that the pursuit started with a rolling gun battle and was picked up by the St. Louis police department at Goodfellow and I-70.

More information as they become available.