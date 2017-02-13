× Officials say 3-year-old died in Springfield apartment fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities in Springfield say a 3-year-old child has died from smoke inhalation in an apartment building fire.

Springfield Fire Chief Barry Helmerichs says firefighters were called around 5 a.m. Monday and the mother of the child and two of her other children, ages 2 and 5, were outside. They were hospitalized for injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports the family lived on the bottom floor of the 12-unit building. WTAX radio in Springfield reports that the Sangamon County coroner’s office has identified the victim as Hailey Campbell.

The fire was contained to the living room and extinguished and other residents were allowed back into the building.

Helmerichs says investigators have ruled out foul play, but are still determining the cause of the fire.