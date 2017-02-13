Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - We've got a very special dog as our pet of the week. Squirrel is a parvo survivor. He overcame some tough odds and now he's healthy and ready to find his forever home!

He's an eight-month-old terrier mix and a total love bug.

Squirrel is said to be a quick learner. After spending a couple weeks with a trainer at the Hawthorne Animal Hospital, Squirrel knows sit, stay, down, shake, and sit pretty.

You must remember he's still just puppy and can get rambunctious, so you have to be ready for that.