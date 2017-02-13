pet-of-the-week

He's an eight-month-old terrier mix and a total love bug.
Squirrel is said to be a quick learner. After spending a couple weeks with a trainer at the Hawthorne Animal Hospital, Squirrel knows sit, stay, down, shake, and sit pretty.
You must remember he's still just puppy and can get rambunctious, so you have to be ready for that.
If you are interested in learning more about Squirrel, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
The MEHS is also hosting a Cosmic Bingo fundraiser event on March 11. It's $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Contact the MEHS for more information.