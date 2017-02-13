Pet of the Week – Squirrel

Posted 12:09 pm, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 12:08PM, February 13, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - We've got a very special dog as our pet of the week. Squirrel is a parvo survivor. He overcame some tough odds and now he's healthy and ready to find his forever home!

He's an eight-month-old terrier mix and a total love bug.

Squirrel is said to be a quick learner. After spending a couple weeks with a trainer at the Hawthorne Animal Hospital, Squirrel knows sit, stay, down, shake, and sit pretty.

You must remember he's still just puppy and can get rambunctious, so you have to be ready for that.

If you are interested in learning more about Squirrel, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!

The MEHS is also hosting a Cosmic Bingo fundraiser event on March 11. It's $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Contact the MEHS for more information.

