Police hope to find owner of antique wedding dress

NEW HAVEN, MO (KTVI) - The New Haven Police Department is trying to find the owner of a wedding dress found in a box along the side of the road.

While on her routine patrol Officer Jacki Brown saw a box in the eastbound lane of Highway 100.

Brown pulled over, put the box in the back of her patrol car and returned to the station.

When Brown opened the box, inside was an antique wedding dress.

Brown asked her Captain if they could post the dress to Facebook to help find the owner.

Brown said there was another item in the box and believes that someone will want these back.

"I believe somebody was moving and it may have fell off of the back of the truck or the trailer and they didn’t realize it because the box is pretty light even with the dress in it," said Brown.

If you recognize the dress call the New Haven police department.