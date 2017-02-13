‘Suitcase Killer’ posts odd confession to YouTube

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Heather Mack, infamously known as the “Suitcase Killer,” who was sentenced to 10 years inside Indonesia's notorious Kerobokan prison for murdering her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, and stuffing her body in a suitcase, is back in the headlines for a series of bizarre YouTube videos in which she confesses to not only her mother’s murder, but also admits to killing her for revenge.

These statements contradict a previous exclusive behind-bars interview with Crime Watch Daily where she blamed boyfriend Tommy Schaefer for the murder and admitted to only helping stuff her mother’s body in a suitcase.

Shortly after the YouTube videos were uploaded, Mack’s lawyers released statements claiming that Mack was forced by Schaefer to make the videos.

Now Crime Watch Daily sits down with Sheila’s sister Debbi Curran, who tells Crime Watch Daily, “I’m sure she’s getting drugs. She looked really like she was definitely on something when she was giving this confession so to speak.”

Sheila’s good friend Elliot Jacobson adds, “My own view is that she’s unhinged. I think she’s off center….She might have done this videotape in order to get back in the spotlight and get some more media attention…You know she’s kind of a person who’s a student of alternative facts... I think she’s just a mistake in nature.”

