Ted Drewes receives award for, ‘Best ice cream shop in the world’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - It really is a big award guys, and gals. Ted Drewes Frozen Custard of St. Louis is back in the international spotlight. Last fall when an Irish marketing firm voted Ted Drewes as the best ice cream shop in the world. St. Louis' iconic custard shop, in business since 1929, got word of the award last September The big trophy arrived Monday.

Soolnua is a branding and marketing firm in Dublin Ireland that publishes its world ice cream index every year. No surprise to St. Louisans that Ted Drewes got the stop spot. The Irish firm says it's ice cream index defines a destination and highlights its authenticity and originality.

Ted is semi retired and his son-in-law now owns the business and is the general manager. Even though he isn't there for day to day operations now, Ted Drewes' business philosophy is still followed, "You're only as good as the last customer you served."

Ted Drewes May be in the running again this year for the best ice cream shop in the world. The winners will be announced in September.

You can get a special Valentine's Day frozen custard at Ted Drewes Tuesday. It includes a chocolate covered strawberry.