Wife of slain KKK wizard in police custody

LEADWOOD, MO (KTVI) – The wife of a Ku Klux Klan leader found dead near the Big River over the weekend has been taken into custody but has not yet been charged.

Frank Ancona, 51, had been missing since last Wednesday. His car was located in Potosi on Friday evening. His body was located Saturday by a family on a fishing trip. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 44-year-old Malissa Ancona was being held at the St. Francois County Jail.

Before his disappearance, Frank Ancona had identified himself as an “imperial wizard” with the Traditionalist American Knights of the KKK.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen posts to Facebook:

“On Friday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office learned of the disappearance of Frank Ancona who was missing from Leadwood Missouri. During this time, we were also informed Mr. Ancona’s vehicle had been located by a United States Federal Forest Service employee on Federal Forest Service Property. Deputies responded and secured the area. On Saturday, I requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol due to the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Mr. Ancona. During the investigation, one subject was arrested on an unrelated warrant and two search warrants were executed in Washington County. Subsequently, a body was discovered on the bank of the Big River near Belgrade Missouri, in southern Washington County. The body was transported by the Washington County Corner’s Office for an autopsy. The body was identified as Mr. Ancona, and his family has been notified. A cause of death has not been released and any inquires should be addressed to the Saint Francois County Sheriff’s Office. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sympathy to Mr. Ancona’s family and friends. I would like to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Franklin County Sheriff”s Office and the Saint Francois County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and professionalism during this tragic and senseless act of violence. I would also like to thank my staff for the professionalism and dedication they show day in and day out for our great community, and to the citizens of Missouri.”