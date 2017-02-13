Win tickets to Disney’s THE LION KING!

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the Fabulous Fox.

Marvel at the breathtaking spectacle of animals brought to life. Thrill to the pulsating rhythms of the African Pridelands. Experience the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING! FOX 2 wants you to win your way into premium tickets for you and your family to see Disney’s THE LION KING when St. Louis’ most eagerly awaited stage production comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre stage for a limited 3-week engagement this spring from April 19 – May 7.

FOX 2 is giving away the Best Seats in the House! One grand prize winner will receive a family-four pack of premium tickets plus a $200 gift card to Mueller Furniture and a secondary winner will receive four premium tickets!

Tickets are on sale now at the Fox Box office, through MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or online.

Hurry! Entries are due by February 24th at 10am!

Contest rules