Young Fan Visits Jake Allen at Blues Practice

Blues goalie Jake Allen had a special visitor at practice on Monday, February 13, 2017. Five year old Mason, who's favorite Blues player is Allen, came to practice to see his idol. Mason had written Allen a note during the goalie's slump last month telling him, you are still my favorite player and I know you are still a great goalie. Allen invited Mason into the Blues locker room after practice and gave him an autographed goalie stick. Allen also autographed Mason's jersey, a #34 Allen Blues sweater. Mason also attended Blues coach Mike Yeo's post practice press conference. The five year old asked the first two questions at the press conference. Not a surprise, both questions were about his favorite player, Jake Allen!