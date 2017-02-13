Young girl shot, killed inside north city residence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a young girl in north city.

The shooting took place just after 1:30 a.m. in a home on Minnie Avenue, that’s in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. The victim was found on the floor in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police would not confirm the victim’s age or name, but a source informed Fox 2 News the girl was either seven or eight years of age.

The same source said other siblings were in the home at the time of the shooting, along with the child’s mother and her boyfriend.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police have no one in custody.