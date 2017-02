(KTVI) – Two men have been arrested and accused of robbing someone in the parking lot of Chesterfield Mall at gunpoint.

Anthony Claxton and Corey Cox are charged with robbery and armed criminal action.

Police say the robbery happened around 5 pm this past Sunday.

Investigators determined the victim arranged to meet the suspects on the parking lot for a drug deal. When the suspects got there, they pulled out a gun robbed the victim.

No one was hurt during the robbery.