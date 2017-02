(KTVI) – Two suspects, Armond Calvin and Christopher Rhodes have been charged with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say they the 2 were among 4 inside a car that police were pursuing last night.

The pursuit ended near North Florissant and 14th Street after officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle.

The 4 suspects ran from the scene. During the following foot chase, one officer fell and injured his hand.

Investigators say 3 guns were recovered from the car.