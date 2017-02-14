3 arrested, 2 at-large after shooting at police on I-70 at Adelaide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Three people have been arrested and two are on the loose after shooting at police officers in St. Louis city overnight. The shooting led to a chase that ended in Ferguson.

Investigators say a marked city police unit with two officers inside was near Interstate 70 at Adelaide when they were fired upon by a suspect or suspects from inside of a silver Chevrolet Impala. That Impala was traveling west on I-70 when it happened around 3:30 a.m.

The chase began moments later.

The pursuit ended in Ferguson at Winward and Glen Owen drive just off West Florissant. City police say there were a total of five suspects inside the vehicle where the shots were fired at police. It appears the impala hit a tree when the chase ended.

All five suspects fled from the car and tried to run away. Officers arrested three of the suspects and two remain at-large.

Officials say St. Louis County police were also involved in the chase. No officers were injured.

All of the suspects appear to be in their 20s. It`s unclear why the suspects shot at police.

Scene at Canfield/Stonefield as suspect taken into custody after Stl officers shot at while patrolling 70/Adelaide. pic.twitter.com/ubpKfzAuOZ — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) February 14, 2017