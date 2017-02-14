× 3-year-old girl dies of smoke inhalation in Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died of smoke inhalation in a Springfield apartment building fire.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office says Hailey Campbell died at an area hospital on Monday. Springfield Fire Chief Barry Helmerichs tells The Springfield State Journal- Register ) that the fire was contained to the living room of the bottom-floor unit and quickly extinguished.

Helmerichs says the girl’s mother and two other children, ages 2 and 5, were taken to the hospital for treatment. He says the three were outside the 12-unit apartment building when firefighters arrived. Helmerichs says the fire could have been worse if it weren’t for smoke detectors.

The fire chief says investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.