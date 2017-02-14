Alex Reyes Has Elbow pain in his Pitching Arm, M-R-I Results Expected on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardinals top pitching prospect Alex Reyes was ready to begin throwing at Spring Training on Tuesday with the rest of his fellow pitchers, but told team officials he was experiencing elbow pain in his treasured right arm. The team immediately sent Reyes for an M-R-I exam. Those results are expected on Wednesday. It is feared that Reyes has a tear in that right elbow that will require "Tommy John" surgery, ending Reyes' season before it ever started.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate is with the Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida and has the update on Reyes.