Blues put forward Paul Stastny on injured reserve

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis Blues forward Paul Stastny has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

The team said the veteran was injured during the Blues’ 2-1 overtime win on Feb. 9 in Toronto.

The 31-year-old Stastny is in his third season with the Blues after being signed as a free agent on July 1, 2014. He is tied for fourth on the team with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 54 games.