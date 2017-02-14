Blues put forward Paul Stastny on injured reserve

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 9: Paul Stastny #26 of the St. Louis Blues skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on February 9, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blues defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis Blues forward Paul Stastny has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
The team said the veteran was injured during the Blues’ 2-1 overtime win on Feb. 9 in Toronto.
The 31-year-old Stastny is in his third season with the Blues after being signed as a free agent on July 1, 2014. He is tied for fourth on the team with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 54 games.