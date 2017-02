× Cardinals send pitcher Reyes to get MRI on throwing arm

JUPITER, FL (KTVI) – St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes was sent to take an MRI Tuesday afternoon over concerns about soreness in his throwing elbow.

The Cardinals opened spring training for pitchers and catchers Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida.

General manager John Mozeliak said Reyes alerted team doctors before a schedule physical.

Mozeliak said the team would react Wednesday after learning the results of the scan.