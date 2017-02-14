Charcoal trending as detox supplement

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Charcoal is buzzing in the magazines and on social media. Research shows charcoal is now being used as a detox supplement.

It comes in a variety of different supplements, foods and health and beauty supplies. The most popular include charcoal toothpaste, capsules, drinks such as the “Black Magic” charcoal lemonade, ice cream, face masks and toothpaste. Dentists warn, however, the charcoal toothpaste can take some of the enamel off the teeth and leave them vulnerable to cavities and tooth decay.

Fox 2’s Randi Naughton and John Pertzborn discuss the benefits of using charcoal in your daily health routine.