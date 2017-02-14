Couple charged in shooting death of 6-year-old girl killed by sibling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A St. Louis woman and her boyfriend are charged with involuntary manslaughter after the woman's 6-year-old daughter was shot to death.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ebony Jones and 31-year-old Jeramee Ramey were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Jones' daughter, Mi'Kenzie Bostic, died of a gunshot wound early Monday inside her mother's apartment. Police said in a statement that it appeared she was shot by another child.

Court records indicate Ramey told police he and Jones fell asleep after smoking drugs and left a loaded handgun on the floor.

Police say three other children, ages 9, 4 and 3, were inside the home but were not harmed.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch