Crisis counselors on hand at schools affected by murder-suicide in Shrewsbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREWSBURY, MO (KTVI) – A couple of St. Louis schools were hit hard by a tragic murder-suicide in Shrewsbury Tuesday.

Police say a man killed his estranged wife and their 3 children were home at the time.

It's such a tough thing to talk about, and yet counselors say much can be gained by doing just that. You hear all the time about crisis counselors at schools. But today we found out more about what they actually do and why it's so important.

Suddenly Tuesday the priorities at Holy Redeemer school in Webster Groves and DeSmet high school in Creve Coeur where the couples' three children attended school are now facing the loss of their parents, and their classmates are facing the fallout.

Police say 45-year-old Christopher Daly shot his 41-year-old estranged wife Kenna, and then shot himself.

Catholic family services has therapists embedded in 113 St. Louis area schools, both Catholic and private. They are contracted to respond to 70 more in the event of a crisis like this.

Without getting into direct specifics, a likely scenario involves counselors, the principal, and teachers providing some sort of classroom presentation and most importantly listening. Experts say it's important for parents to follow up and not ignore the trauma.

Since these were Catholic schools, prayer plays a big role, too.

It’s important to help children separate fear and anger from sadness, which can impact kids emotionally, behaviorally, and educationally.