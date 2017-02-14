Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for WEDNESDAY…February 15, 2017

Today will be the coldest day of the week…really just getting us back to average…day and night…sunshine and chilly today…cold at night into Thursday morning…The southern storm is rolling to the east coast…the cold front from the north rolling by Tuesday night…dry. We start another warm up Thursday afternoon and running thru the upcoming weekend. A split flow in control…active northern and southern stream…we get left high and dry…as we continue to run in a mini winter drought. Remember the old saying I have talked about for years…drought keeps drought going…No big storms this week…no big cold this week…amazing! Still have interest in the weather next week…with a developing storm…but the link of moisture and cold still looks tough…and the focus looking like rain not snow…and we have to see what the dry air and dry soil will do to this…lets watch Tuesday and Wednesday next week…very slow to come out of the southwest.