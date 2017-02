Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dexter Fowler, the Cardinals biggest off season acquisition of the winter, reported early to Spring Training, arriving on February 14th. Position players are not required to report until the 16th, but Fowler wanted to get a head start meeting and working with his new teammates. Fowler was the center fielder for last year's World Champion Chicago Cubs.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate talked it over with the new Cardinals lead off hitter.