Expert discusses the do’s and don’ts of chocolate

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Even though February is the “Month of Love,” it is also Heart Healthy Month as well and chocolate can be considered a heart healthy food.

Dietitians recommend four different tips when using chocolate, particularly dark chocolate as a heart food.

The first, read the label of your cocoa powder or chocolate bar. Chocolate needs to be the first ingredient, not sugar. Second, dark chocolate has caffeine so avoid having chocolate as a late-night snack. Third, do not just use chocolate as a dessert; using cocoa powder in savory dishes adds another layer of richness and sweetness, without the sugar. Lastly, when you eat chocolate by itself, it can be hard to stop. It is recommended to pair it with another food or eating it after a meal in order to combat overeating chocolate.

Licensed dietitian Jen McDaniel from the Academy of Nutrition and dietetics joins us for some good news and some things to watch out for for all chocolate lovers.

