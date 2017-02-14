Experts suggest ways to prevent development of heart disease

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – February is known as American Heart Month and doctors are encouraging everyone to take action and reduce the risk of developing heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of women and causes approximately 1 in 3 deaths each year, but in most cases, the development of heart disease can be prevented.

There are some factors such as age, gender and family history that cannot be prevented in order to reduce the risk of heart disease. People who are at a higher risk can however control blood pressure levels, maintaining a proper diet and exercise, alcohol consumption, body weight and stresses levels both at home and at work.

Interventional cardiologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital Alan Zajarias joins us this morning for more on prevention of heart disease.

For more information, visit http://www.barnesjewish.org/heart or call (855)-45-HEART.