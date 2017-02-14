× Heat Up St. Louis fundraiser tops $300,000 for energy assistance

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The annual Rise & Shine for Heat Up St. Louis fundraiser was held last Friday, February 10, 2017, at area Hardee’s locations. Customers could purchase a Sausage’n egg or Egg biscuit for $1 during breakfast hours for the benefit, with all proceeds going to Heat Up St. Louis. Volunteers also collected tips for additional donations.

On Friday alone, the charity raised $295,000. But customers could still make donations at Hardee’s locations over the weekend. The final numbers are now in. A total of $303,000 was raised, a new record.

Heat Up St. Louis is an all-volunteer, nonprofit that helps qualified seniors, disabled, and low-income families in both Missouri and Illinois who need help paying utility bills.

Website: http://heatupstlouis.org