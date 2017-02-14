× IBM plans to hire 100 new employees in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – IBM says it will hire 100 new employees in Columbia in an effort to qualify for state tax breaks that were suspended last summer.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports when IBM arrived in Columbia in 2010, it promised to bring 800 jobs, which would have meant up to $28 million in state incentives. It had 453 employees at its innovation center in 2015 but reported only 287 employees last year, prompting the state to suspend job training tax credits until IBM met the minimum goal of 300 employees.

IBM spokesman Clint Roswell said Monday the company will hire 100 new employees in the next few months.

The company says the new jobs are “new collar,” or technical jobs that don’t always require a four-year college degree.