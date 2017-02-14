It’s Valentine’s Day! Here’s where to find the best freebies, specials and meal deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether or not you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, there are lots of freebies and meal deals to take advantage of Tuesday.

Many are buy one, get one free — and the deals are only good at participating locations. Check before you go!

Auntie Anne’s: Buy one, get one free heart-shaped pretzels for those who were members of the Pretzel Perks rewards program prior to Feb. 12.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from a special menu for $35.

Chili’s: Dinner for two for $20. Includes an appetizer and two entrees.

Dunkin’ Donuts: The chain will sell heart-shaped donuts today.

Hooters: ‘Shred your ex’ for 10 free boneless wings.

Lone Star Steakhouse: The steakhouse is offering a two for $20 deal, including appetizer, two salads and two entrees.

McAlister's Deli: Kids eat free on Valentine's Day.

QDOBA: Buy one burrito and get one free for your Valentine when you share a kiss at the check-out.

Schlotsky’s: The chain will give away 100,000 bottles of hot sauce while supplies last at participating locations.

Steak n' Shake: Get a special Valentine's Day-inspired milkshake from Steak n' Shake for $3.69. Flavors include red velvet, Oreo red velvet and chocolate-covered strawberry.

Rusty Bucket: Kids 12 and under eat free on Valentine’s Day (from the kid’s menu) and can also get a Cupid’s Cup Kiddie Beverage.

TGI Fridays: Get dinner for two for $30 and half-priced bottles of wine.

Waffle House: Reserve a seat at Waffle House and enjoy dinner by candle light.

White Castle: Many locations will transform into a sit-down restaurant on Valentine's Day, with red tablecloths and champagne served in paper cups. But, you'll need a reservation.