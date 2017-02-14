× Jerry Sandusky’s son facing child sex soliciting charges

Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of convicted sex abuser and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor child sexual offense charges, according to court documents from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The younger Sandusky, 41, faces 14 counts, including soliciting sex from a child under age 16, and soliciting child pornography.

The charges involve incidents with two girls, one in 2013 and one in 2016.

The alleged crimes were uncovered late last year when a girl told her father that Sandusky had texted her repeatedly, asking her to send him naked photos.

The father contacted the police, and in the course of the investigation, police discovered another girl, known as victim No. 2, who said Sandusky had asked her to engage in oral sex with him years before.

Both victims say Sandusky tried to use different excuses to try to get them to participate, saying at one point that he “had studied medicine” and another time that he believed that Victim No. 1 had shared a nude photo with her boyfriend, and he wanted to see it.

Sandusky was arraigned Monday, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 22. Sandusky is being held in county jail on $200,000 bail, according to the documents.

His mother, Dottie Sandusky, was emotional at the hearing and said her son was innocent. She has also been a staunch defender of her husband.

Jerry Sandusky was at the center of a child sexual abuse scandal that rocked Penn State University in 2011, and is currently in prison.

A grand jury report accused Jerry Sandusky, a retired Penn State defensive coordinator, of sexually abusing eight boys over at least 15 years. A report conducted by former FBI Director Louis Freeh accused Penn State leaders of showing “total and consistent disregard” for the victims of child sex abuse and covering up Sandusky’s abuse.

The scandal led to the firing of legendary head coach Joe Paterno and University President Graham Spanier, as well as charges for other administrators.

Sandusky was found guilty in 2012 of 45 charges related to the yearlong sexual abuse, and he was sentenced to no less than 30 years in prison.

Penn State said in 2013 that it had reached settlements totaling $59.7 million with 26 of Sandusky’s victims.

In a YouTube video from 2014, Jeffrey Sandusky was asked about his mother’s interview with NBC, in which she said her husband was innocent of the child sex abuse charges.

By Sara Ganim and Eric Levenson