× Margie’s Money Saver: Pucker up, save at Qdoba

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Pucker up and save today at Qdoba.

Bring in your significant other, mom, dad, kids it really doesn’t matter and when you give them a kiss you get a free entree when you buy an entree.

Not feeling like sharing the love this Valentine’s Day? Qdoba will even accept you kissing yourself or your phone!

Only one kiss per customer, per visit please, today only.

To learn more visit: qdoba.com